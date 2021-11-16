Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.75.

Get Portillos alerts:

PTLO opened at $48.62 on Monday. Portillos has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.