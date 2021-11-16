PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.39 million, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 31.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 11.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in PowerFleet by 1.6% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 281,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

