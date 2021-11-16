Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the October 14th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRDSY. Barclays began coverage on Prada in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Prada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

OTCMKTS PRDSY opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. Prada has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

