Prelude Therapeutics’ (PRLD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRLD. Morgan Stanley raised Prelude Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $277,822.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $59,823.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,033 shares of company stock worth $2,060,955. 77.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 375,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 94,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,238,000 after purchasing an additional 258,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

