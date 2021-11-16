Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will announce sales of $74.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $75.90 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $73.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $303.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $306.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $296.67 million, with estimates ranging from $293.20 million to $301.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

PFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

PFC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,114. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Premier Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Premier Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 131,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Premier Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the third quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Premier Financial by 29.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

