Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,067,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.69% of American Vanguard worth $36,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,967,000 after purchasing an additional 61,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Vanguard by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 34,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in American Vanguard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Vanguard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Vanguard by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 403,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVD opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.84. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.