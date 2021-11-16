Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $35.52 Million Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 458,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $35,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in TechTarget by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $107.87 on Tuesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $109.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.00 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,398,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,403 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,416 in the last 90 days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

