Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $37.51 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,268 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $37,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,607,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,788 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,013,000 after buying an additional 2,798,973 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,084,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after buying an additional 1,993,784 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after buying an additional 2,579,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,667,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,220,000 after buying an additional 191,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

