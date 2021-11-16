Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,553,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.70% of Huntsman worth $41,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 84,951 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 25.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 672.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,188,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,400 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $53,439,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

