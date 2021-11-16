Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 7,066 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $40,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 731,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after purchasing an additional 106,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $127.71 on Tuesday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $81.31 and a one year high of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.06.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

