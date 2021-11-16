Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 9,890 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $42,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average of $101.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

