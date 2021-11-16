Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Priority Technology updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Priority Technology stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. 340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,411. The stock has a market cap of $450.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRTH shares. TheStreet raised Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Priority Technology from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Priority Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Hipp bought 8,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $44,757.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,684.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 14,013 shares of company stock worth $74,988 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Priority Technology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Priority Technology worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.