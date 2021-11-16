Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 350.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,582 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $185.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

