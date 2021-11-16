Private Trust Co. NA Buys 251 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 13.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 471,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $218,423,000 after purchasing an additional 54,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 90.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $565.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $232.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.42. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.00 and a fifty-two week high of $567.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 106.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

