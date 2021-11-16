Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Corning were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Corning by 13.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Corning by 80.9% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 40,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,228 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Corning by 19.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Corning by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,489,000 after acquiring an additional 328,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

GLW opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

