Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,202,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,318,000 after buying an additional 171,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 286,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,454,000 after buying an additional 108,268 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.80.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $239.02 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.46 and a 200-day moving average of $226.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

