Private Trust Co. NA Sells 282 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 38.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $163.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $164.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.57.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

