Private Trust Co. NA Sells 426 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 54,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2,195.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 64,709 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 603,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,537,357,000 after purchasing an additional 189,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 119,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $101.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.50. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,340,429. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

