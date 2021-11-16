Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 917,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 459,214 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 281.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,990,000 after purchasing an additional 408,432 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $222.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.83. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $224.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.59.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,881 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

