ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ProPetro worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PUMP opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $933.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $310,868.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

