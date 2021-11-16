PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of PROS worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in PROS in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in PROS by 6.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PROS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in PROS by 5.7% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in PROS by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS stock opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.63. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.