ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares during the period. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF comprises 3.2% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 418,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,146,000 after purchasing an additional 52,672 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 185,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of REGL stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.65. 25,014 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.