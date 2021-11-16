Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,143 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 788,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,151,000 after purchasing an additional 122,392 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average of $77.07. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

