Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,237 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after buying an additional 457,872 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,153,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 99.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $175,234.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.12 per share, with a total value of $82,425.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 53,239 shares of company stock worth $2,043,317 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

