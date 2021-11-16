Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $202.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.11 and its 200 day moving average is $158.82.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,710 shares of company stock worth $4,036,922. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.