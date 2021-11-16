Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,188 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

NYSE SHAK opened at $84.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.91. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

