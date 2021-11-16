Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 33,478 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,478 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,005,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,487,000 after buying an additional 333,971 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,563 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE stock opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.