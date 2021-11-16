Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 52,500 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.77% of City Office REIT worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CIO opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $819.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

