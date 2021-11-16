Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 71,830 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 27.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 71,830 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after buying an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,177,000 after buying an additional 350,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,909,000 after buying an additional 37,444 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,018,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after buying an additional 108,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 879,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after buying an additional 231,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

