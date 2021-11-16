Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of PMD stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15. Psychemedics has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the period. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

