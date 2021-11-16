Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PMD opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 million, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.15. Psychemedics has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Psychemedics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Psychemedics during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 40.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

