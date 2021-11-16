PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.10.

PUBM stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 45.06.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $394,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,881 shares of company stock worth $6,668,514 over the last ninety days. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

