Puma (PUMSY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Puma (OTCMKTS: PUMSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/2/2021 – Puma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/28/2021 – Puma had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/28/2021 – Puma had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/28/2021 – Puma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2021 – Puma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

10/11/2021 – Puma had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of Puma stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.77. 6,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,164. Puma Se has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

