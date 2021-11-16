Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 31,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF remained flat at $$40.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,380. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

