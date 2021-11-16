Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.57. 3,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,223. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $121.77 and a twelve month high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

