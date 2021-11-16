Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $114.10 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,294,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,559 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $114,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,203,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $24,051,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 157.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $725,000.

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,200. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65.

