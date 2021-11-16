Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $24.12 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 82,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 56,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.87. The stock had a trading volume of 148,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035,823. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $52.15.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.