Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $984,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $197.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,805. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.10 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.69.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

