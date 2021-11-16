Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 591 Shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.97% of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 124.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 42,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 106.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKF traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.86. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,474. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $60.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.06.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

