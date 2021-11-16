Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Haemonetics Co. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HAE. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $57.90 on Monday. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1,588.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 36,972 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

