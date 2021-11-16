Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Cut by Analyst

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $76.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.04) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 16.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.