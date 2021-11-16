Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ViacomCBS Inc. Lowered by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for ViacomCBS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VIAC. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

VIAC stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

