Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Walmart in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2022 earnings at $6.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.96.

WMT opened at $146.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $409.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.19.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.