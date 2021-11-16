Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Issued By William Blair

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karat Packaging in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 12th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Karat Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

KRT stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.64. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

