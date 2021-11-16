Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Royalty Pharma plc Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royalty Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Royalty Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $41.70 on Monday. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,263,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,153,000 after purchasing an additional 471,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

