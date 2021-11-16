Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after acquiring an additional 616,196 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,747,000 after acquiring an additional 465,207 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 403,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,573,000 after buying an additional 380,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,961 shares of company stock worth $147,185. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.