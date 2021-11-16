Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note issued on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HYFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $43.39 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

