QinetiQ Group’s (QNTQF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS QNTQF opened at $3.51 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

