Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

NASDAQ QRHC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. 180,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 million, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $7.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on QRHC. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

