Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $18.33 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,361,000 after buying an additional 2,538,696 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,986,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 871.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 770,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 2,117.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 535,964 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.